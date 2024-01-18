Applebee's launches one year of weekly date night passes for $200

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Applebee’s is launching a new "Date Night Pass" for $200 that includes up to $30 in food per week for a year.

The passes will go on sale on Monday, January 22, at 12 p.m. EST, and there is only a limited number available, according to the restaurant.

The Date Night Pass, which has a value of up to $1,500, gives pass holders up to a $30 discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks 52 times between Feb. 1, 2024, and Jan. 31, 2025. The pass can only be used once per 24-hour period.

The company announced the new program on their website, stating with dating costs increasing roughly 40% over the last ten years, dating has become increasingly expensive throughout the United States, so they wanted to help take away the stress of planning date night and make it easier and more affordable than ever.

"We take pride in bringing people together over a hot, delicious, and affordable meal," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. "At Applebee’s, there’s always an occasion to celebrate – whether it’s a first date, friend date, or anniversary with your someone special. Now with our Date Night Pass, a select number of guests can enjoy an incredible year-long deal for any and all occasion!"

The passes can be used at Applebee’s locations nationwide, except for 16 stores.

The company added that the passes can also be redeemed for online orders using a promo code on the back of the pass. However, the company said the code can not be used on third-party delivery orders.