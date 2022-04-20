Atlanta Apple Store employees file for union election

Apple Store employees at the tech giant's Cumberland Mall location in Atlanta, Georgia, have filed for a union election with the National Relations Board, becoming the first group of the company's retail workers to seek formal recognition.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 167.23 -0.17 -0.10%

"Apple is a profoundly positive place to work, but we know that the company can better live up to their ideals," union member and Apple Genius worker Derrick Bowles said in a statement. "We’re excited to be joining together with our coworkers to bring Apple to the negotiating table and make this an even better place to work."

APPLE STORE WORKERS START UNION EFFORT, COLLECTING SIGNATURES

Over 70% of the location's more than 100 eligible workers have signed union authorization cards.

The group, which includes Apple salespeople, technicians, creatives and operations specialists, will be represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA), who recently supported unionization efforts by Verizon retail workers in Seattle. The CWA claims that Apple's retail workers have been denied a living wage, cost of living adjustments or equitable stock options.

"We work hard at Apple because we really believe in the products and the company and we want to make sure that every Apple worker is able to afford quality housing and basic living expenses," Apple product zone worker and union member Elli Daniels added. "We are proud to be standing shoulder to shoulder with our coworkers and look forward to working with Apple to build an even better company for workers, consumers and for Apple itself."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Apple has over 500 retail locations worldwide, including more than 270 in the U.S. alone.

"We are fortunate to have incredible retail team members and we deeply value everything they bring to Apple," an Apple spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "We are pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full time and part-time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants and many other benefits."

According to the spokesperson, the company has tens of thousands of retail workers who earn a minimum rate of $20 per hour.

The union election filing by employees in Atlanta comes days after Apple Store workers at Grand Central Terminal in New York City began collecting signatures to form a union. That group, known as Fruit Stand Workers United, voted on Feb. 21 to affiliate with the Workers United labor union, which is currently supporting similar efforts by Starbucks employees .

They are seeking minimum pay of $30 per hour, increased tuition reimbursement, faster accrued and more vacation time and better retirement options, including higher match rates for 401(k) and enrollment into pension plans. In addition, Fruit Stand Workers United is looking to have research conducted into security protocols with customer interactions, track dust, health effects from building materials and noise pollution at Grand Central.