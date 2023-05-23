Apple signs multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US-made chips

Apple on Tuesday announced it signed a multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to manufacture microchips in the U.S.

Under the deal, Broadcom, a technology and advanced manufacturing company, will develop 5G radio frequency components and wireless connectivity components, Apple said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 174.26 -0.90 -0.51%

Some of those components – specifically FBAR filters – will be "designed and built in several key American manufacturing and technology hubs" including Fort Collins, Colorado, according to Apple.

APPLE'S SECOND-QUARTER REVENUE AND EARNINGS COME IN ABOVE ESTIMATES

"All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

The company has already spent billions of dollars to develop the field of 5G technology in the U.S. It's part of Apple's commitment, announced in 2021, to invest $430 billion in the U.S. economy over five years.

APPLE RELEASES NEW IPHONE RAPID SECURITY RESPONSE UPDATE

Apple said it has already supported more than 1,100 jobs at Broadcom’s Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility. With the newly announced multibillion-dollar partnership, Broadcom will be able "to continue to invest in critical automation projects and upskilling with technicians and engineers," Apple said.

Apple said it supports more than 2.7 million jobs through direct employment, developer jobs in the iOS app economy and spending with more than 9,000 U.S. suppliers and manufacturers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

With the Tuesday announcement, Apple said it is "on pace to meet" its $430 billion target through direct spending including with American suppliers, data center investments and capital expenditures in the U.S.