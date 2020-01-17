Expand / Collapse search
Apple signs Julia Louis-Dreyfus to develop projects for streaming service

'Seinfeld' actress will star in and executive produce new projects

Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster discusses Apple’s valuation and Tesla’s loss of tax incentives for buyers.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to star in and executive produce new projects for Apple TV+ after signing an exclusive deal with the streaming service.

Apple announced the multiyear agreement Friday but didn’t disclose the terms of the deal.

It’s the first-ever overall deal with a streaming service for Louis-Dreyfus, who’s known for her starring roles in sitcoms like “Seinfeld” and “Veep.”

“I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a press release.

Joking, she added: “Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods.”

Louis-Dreyfus is also starring in the upcoming movie “Downhill” with Will Ferrell. Her credits as a producer include that film, plus shows like “Veep,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Watching Ellie.”

Apple has been working to bring in big names as it looks to generate more interest in its subscription streaming service. After signing some stars like Oprah Winfrey last year, the company recently announced it had acquired Spike Jonze’s new Beastie Boys documentary.

