Apple snaps up Spike Jonze's Beastie Boys doc for TV+ service

Apple TV+ subscribers will be fighting for their right to party once Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys documentary premieres on the streaming service.

Apple announced on Wednesday that it has acquired “Beastie Boys Story.” The documentary by Jonze, the Academy Award-winning director known for movies like “Being John Malkovich,” will open for a limited engagement in select IMAX theaters on April 3 and premiere on Apple TV+ on April 24.

The Beastie Boys described the movie on Twitter as “kind of a live documentary.” It features Beastie Boys Mike “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and was inspired by their bestselling “Beastie Boys Book.”

“We think you’re gonna love it,” they tweeted.

Their collaboration with Jonze on the documentary comes on the 26th anniversary of the Beastie Boys’ top-charting album, “Ill Communication.” Jonze directed the music video for the single, “Sabotage.”

Apple TV+ launched last fall to mixed reviews. Market researchers said the service could suffer from consumer apathy as the number of streaming services continues to rise, and none of its titles have received the same level of hype as shows like “The Mandalorian” on Disney’s streaming service.

A recent survey found that most consumers don’t want to pay more than $30 per month for their various streaming services. Apple has priced its subscription service at $4.99 per month.

