Apple business card signed by Steve Jobs from 1983 sells for over $180K, may have set new world record

A business card from the desk of Steve Jobs was sold at auction for a pretty penny.

A 1983 Apple Computer business card signed by Jobs himself, then chairman of the board of directors, was recently put up for auction with Boston-based RR Auction.

RR Auction shared the details of the sale with FOX Business — saying the $181,183 sale is believed to have broken a world record for the highest price achieved for a signed business card.

The card is an off-white color and has a recognizable rainbow version of the Apple logo. It shows the address of 10260 Bandley Drive, Cupertino, California.

The business card has a faint stain on the front — with RR Auction noting it’s from an old piece of tape that left residue on the back.

The card, however, has been graded as "pristine condition" by the PSA/DNA examination.

PSA/DNA autograph authentication goes through four steps to ensure the item is true and authentic.

Prior to this sale, RR Auction said it had only ever been offered 10 other Steve Jobs business cards in the past, and less than five of those passed the PSA/DNA authentication process.

The process includes an examination of the item, followed up by an anti-counterfeiting test, certification and documentation, according to the online Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA).

The recent sale was a part of the Steve Jobs and the Apple Computer Revolution auction at RR Auction.

It also included an Apple-1 computer signed by Steve Wozniak that sold for $323,789, a 1976 Apple computer signed by Steve Jobs that sold for $176,850 — and more.

RR Auction executive vice president Bobby Livingston told FOX Business that the auction proved how invested some are with the history of technology.

"This auction was a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship, and the prices achieved for items like the Apple-1 Computer and the Steve Jobs business card reflect collectors' deep reverence for these iconic pieces of tech history," he said.

Another similar item sold at the auction was a SpaceX business card signed by Elon Musk, which sold for $39,238, according to RR Auction.

This isn’t the first item from the life and work of Steve Jobs to make headlines, however.

In 2022, Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype sold for almost $700,000 at an RR Auction.

The same year, a pair of his Birkenstock sandals sold for over $218,000 by Julien’s Auctions.

In 2017, Jobs’ 2000 BMW Z8 convertible sold at Sotheby’s for $329,5000.

