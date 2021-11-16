Another distributor recalls onions amid multistate salmonella outbreak

A Wisconsin-based distributor is voluntarily recalling onions that may be tied to the fast-growing salmonella outbreak.

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. issued the warning over its whole yellow, white and red onions because they may be contaminated with the bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, according to the recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website.

The recalled onions were sourced from Keeler Family Farms, which is one of the suppliers tied to the multistate outbreak of salmonella oranienburg infections, and imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, according to the recall notice.

The affected products were then shipped to select retailers throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania between July 13, 2021, and Aug. 18, 2021, according to the notice.

"The health and safety of our customers is our top priority," said Alsum Farms & Produce Chief Operating Officer Heidi Randall. "We advise consumers check their home pantries for any recalled product remaining to minimize even the slightest risk to public health."

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the aforementioned onions which were marketed through Keeler Family Farms, according to the company.

However, the recall comes as the federal health officials continue to track the fast-growing salmonella outbreak tied to onions that have sickened hundreds of consumers nationwide and prompted multiple recalls.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), multiple companies have recalled onions that were either supplied by ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms and imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, between July 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2021.

The CDC is currently working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other health officials in several states to collect data in order to investigate salmonella oranienburg infections which have been reported within 37 states and Puerto Rico.

To date, there have been over 800 illnesses and 157 hospitalizations, according to the CDC's latest figures. There have been no deaths linked to this outbreak.

In most people, salmonella will cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps anywhere between six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness can last up to a week and most will recover without treatment, the CDC says.