Annie Chun’s Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle Bowls recalled nationwide due to undeclared peanuts

Annie Chun’s Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle Bowls have been recalled nationwide over a packaging error that could pose a threat to anyone with a peanut sensitivity or allergy.

Continue Reading Below

CJ Foods Inc., a division of CJ America Inc., is voluntarily recalling the bowls because they may contain undeclared peanuts, the Food and Drug Administration announced Friday.

FIRST PEANUT ALLERGY TREATMENT APPROVED BY FDA

The company discovered some of the bowls were packaged in outer sleeves indicating Teriyaki Noodle Bowls contain Pad Thai noodle, which contains peanuts that are not listed on the ingredient list or allergen information, according to the FDA notice.

The bowls were distributed across the United States and sold through retail stores and for online orders.

The product may cause a serious allergic reaction or illness in people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts and should be discarded, the FDA warns.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The 7.8-oz bowls with UPC CODE 7-65667-10387-6 in the lot number 12/25/2020 are under the recall. They come packaged in an opaque white plastic bowl with paper sleeves.

“At CJ Foods, the quality and safety of our products is our number one priority,” said Mike Smith, a spokesperson for CJ Foods. “We are working closely with the FDA on this voluntary recall to ensure the urgent notification of our retail customers and consumers. There have been no reports of illness or injury to date, but we are acting out of an abundance of caution to notify consumers and recall any of the affected product in the marketplace.”

The company reached out to sellers to destroy the products that were not distributed yet and to track and destroy products already in commerce.

Those who have purchased the product can contact the place where they purchased it for a full refund.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE