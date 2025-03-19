Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner steps down from position as board 'looks forward' to working with Trump, Duffy

The National Railroad Passenger Corporation, also known as Amtrak, announced a major leadership change Wednesday before expressing a desire to work with President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

In a statement, Amtrak said CEO Stephen Gardner was stepping down "to ensure that Amtrak continues to enjoy the full faith and confidence of this administration."

"I am so proud of what the Amtrak team has accomplished to bring passenger rail service to more people and places across the country over these past 16 years, and I thank the Board for their trust and support," Gardner's statement continued. "We did a lot together to make Amtrak safer, more modern and a better travel experience for all our customers.

"From my start as an Amtrak intern back in the 1990s to ending as CEO, it has been my honor and privilege to lead this great American company, and I wish Amtrak every success," he added. "See you on the rails."

In a separate statement, the Amtrak board thanked Gardner for his service and expressed a desire to "build on his accomplishments."

"We look forward to working with President Trump and Secretary Duffy as we build the world-class passenger rail system this country deserves," the board added.

The news came as many Americans speculate on the future of Amtrak amid Trump's budget cuts and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)'s desire to cut government waste. In a statement last week, Gardner said he was pleased to see $2.42 billion secured in the fiscal 2025 federal budget for Amtrak repairs.

"On behalf of the hard-working Amtrak team who moves more than 32 million passengers across the United States each year, we are pleased to see the $2.42B in FY25 funding allocated to continue Amtrak services and maintenance work," Gardner said at the time.

"This annual funding supports the operation of our trains and maintenance of our tracks, bridges, tunnels and other assets each year. We look forward to receiving this funding as soon as possible so we can continue to work with the Trump administration and Congress to serve America and support the economy."