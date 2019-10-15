America's oldest brewery keeps beer making a family tradition

The four Yuengling sisters are celebrating 190 years of successful brewing. The sisters are the sixth generation of the Yuengling family, which owns and operates America’s oldest brewery.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Jen and Debbie Yuengling discussed the position of women in a mainly male industry.

“Up to a third of brewers in the industry today are women,” Jen told Maria. She added that Yuengling has “a partnership also with Pink Boots Society where they enable and they educate and empower women in the brewing industry.”

Yuengling was established in 1829 as the Eagle Brewery in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, by the David G. Yeungling, great-great-great-grandfather of the sisters. The company has been owned solely by Richard Yuengling Jr. since 1985, but his daughters Debbie, Jen, Wendy, and Sheryl currently play a leading role in running the company.

Family has been an important aspect of the company’s success.

“It’s very special for us getting to work alongside [our] family,” Jen said. She also noted the importance of knowing the history of generations of Yuenglings that have preceded them.

The Yeungling family took a leading role in more recent history with the part it played in the craft beer revolution. “I think when our father took over the brewery in 1985, he, along with Jim Cook [of] Boston Beer and Sam Adams, they were almost the pioneers of that first craft beer revolution.”

America’s oldest brews are currently sold in 22 states and have been bolstered by their mix of tradition and innovation.

