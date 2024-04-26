America crowns its best-dressed CEOs

JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon doesn't just run the largest bank in the U.S. – he looks good doing it, according to a survey of Americans that crowned him the best-dressed CEO in the country.

The poll of 1,000 Americans conducted by Custom Ink found Dimon was the top pick from respondents, with the analysis stating his "professional attire epitomizes the timeless appeal of classic, tailored elegance."

The survey found Americans also consider JPMorgan Chase to have the best-dressed employees in the country, followed by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The second-best dressed CEO according to the survey is Capital One founder Richard Fairbank, followed by No. 3 Visa CEO Ryan McInerney.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the top three CEO picks, respondents said the finance industry has the best-dressed chief executives, followed by niche retailers.

The automotive industry was the No. 3 pick for having the best-dressed leaders, while the technology industry came in fourth. Media and entertainment rounded out the top five.

Foot Locker chief Mary Dillon came in at No. 4 as the only woman named on the list of best-dressed CEOs.

Rounding out the list best-dressed, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed the No. 5 spot, and the analysis stated that he made the cut "with his minimal approach to personal presentation."