Business Leaders
Published

America crowns its best-dressed CEOs

Survey ranks titans of industry on how well they dress

JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon doesn't just run the largest bank in the U.S. – he looks good doing it, according to a survey of Americans that crowned him the best-dressed CEO in the country.

The poll of 1,000 Americans conducted by Custom Ink found Dimon was the top pick from respondents, with the analysis stating his "professional attire epitomizes the timeless appeal of classic, tailored elegance."

Jamie Dimon JP Morgan standing behind a JP Morgan logo

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon looks on during the inauguration of the new French headquarters of US' JP Morgan bank on June 29, 2021 in Paris. A recent survey found Americans see him as the best-dressed CEO in the country.  (Photo by MICHEL EULER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The survey found Americans also consider JPMorgan Chase to have the best-dressed employees in the country, followed by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The second-best dressed CEO according to the survey is Capital One founder Richard Fairbank, followed by No. 3 Visa CEO Ryan McInerney.

Ryan McInerney and his wife at the White House

Ryan McInerney, CEO of VISA and Angela McInerney arrive for a state dinner at the White House on October 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. McInerney was named No. 3 on the list of best-dressed CEOs in a recent survey. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the top three CEO picks, respondents said the finance industry has the best-dressed chief executives, followed by niche retailers.

The automotive industry was the No. 3 pick for having the best-dressed leaders, while the technology industry came in fourth. Media and entertainment rounded out the top five.

Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon with Foot Locker employees

Foot Locker CEO Mary Dillon (C) and two of the iconic Stripers pose for picture (Foot Locker / Fox News)

Foot Locker chief Mary Dillon came in at No. 4 as the only woman named on the list of best-dressed CEOs.

Elon Musk speaks at a tech fair

Elon Musk, billionaire and chief executive officer of Tesla, at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, France, on Friday, June 16, 2023.  (Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Rounding out the list best-dressed, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed the No. 5 spot, and the analysis stated that he made the cut "with his minimal approach to personal presentation."