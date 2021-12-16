Nearly 1 in 5 Americans admit they’ve made money decisions based on horoscopes: Survey

Some Americans are seeking out money guidance from horoscopes.

A new LendingTree study surveyed 2,049 U.S. consumers to find out where Americans stand on astrology-based money advice. The personal finance resource also analyzed more than 90,000 credit reports from random LendingTree account holders to see how Americans manage money based on their astrological signs.

Around 63.4% of Americans follow astrology and nearly 1 in 5 — 19.2% — have made a money decision based on their horoscope, according to LendingTree’s survey.

48% OF AMERICANS BELIEVE BEARDED MEN ARE BETTER WITH HANDLING MONEY: SURVEY

Money decisions Americans have made based on horoscopes Saved money: 42.1%

Splurged: 33.5%

Bought or sold stocks: 23.1%

Changed jobs: 23.1%

Negotiated salaries: 21.1%

Took on debt: 19%

Started a side hustle: 18.3%

Bought or sold a car: 16.2%

Bought or sold a home: 11.9%

Other: 5.1%

Saving extra cash was the top money decision (42.1%) horoscope believers say they’ve made after reading up on their astrological sign.

Other money decisions have included splurges on a wishlist, buying or selling stocks, changing jobs, negotiating salaries, taking on debt, starting a side hustle, buying or selling a car, buying or selling a home or something else.

LendingTree’s survey went on to find that women follow astrology more than men at 78.2% versus 47.6%, respectively.

NEARLY HALF OF AMERICANS WANT SPACE TRAVEL BUT FEW WOULD PAY $100K FOR IT: SURVEY

Despite these numbers, millennials between the ages of 25 and 40 are the biggest horoscope believers who have made money decisions based on astrology readings.

Three in 10 millennials (30.1%) have made a horoscope-based money decision versus 24.1% of Generation Z (ages 18 to 24), the 18.1% of Generation X (ages 41 to 55) and 3.7% of baby boomers (ages 56 to 75).

Zodiac signs and their average credit scores, according to LendingTree Taurus (April 20 to May 20): 713.6

Gemini (May 21 to June 20): 713.0

Cancer (June 21 to July 22): 712.1

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): 711.8

Aries (March 21 to April 19): 711.5

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): 711.0

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20): 710.9

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22): 710.8

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): 710.6

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): 709.2

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): 708.9

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): 708.7

"Horoscopes are fun and interesting, but it seems really unwise to make any significant financial decision based on them," Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s chief credit analyst, said in a statement. "You are far better off consulting with a financial adviser, meeting with a credit counselor, reading one of the myriad books available from personal finance experts or just speaking with a financially savvy relative or colleague instead."

4 IN 10 AMERICANS CRIED ABOUT MONEY DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: STUDY

While LendingTree doesn’t recommend horoscopes for handling money affairs, the personal finance site did analyze its survey respondents and user base to gather insights on how people approach money by zodiac signs.

According to its survey, Capricorns are savers and "best at budgeting," Virgos are splurges, Geminis are risky investors, Aries are conservative investors, Tauruses are the "worst at sticking to budgets," Cancers are the most stressed about money and Sagittariuses are the least stressed about money.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Out of the tens of thousands of anonymous accounts LendingTree analyzed, Taurus had the highest credit score on average at 713.6 while Sagittarius had the lowest credit score on average at 708.7. Both credit scores fall under the "good" category, according to Experian.