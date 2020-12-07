Expand / Collapse search
Retail

American Dream Mall CEO says people ready to 'get out of their home'

'We're playing a core part in the staycation,' Mark Ghermezian tells FBN

American Dream Mall Co-CEO Mark Ghermezian says the mall is currently operating some attractions at 25% capacity and adhering to public health guidelines.video

New Jersey’s American Dream Mall still waiting to fully reopen

The coronavirus pandemic has kept Americans cooped up in their homes long enough, and American Dream Mall co-CEO Mark Ghermezian told FOX Business Network Monday people are ready to get out, do some shopping and have some fun.

“We reopened Oct. 1 with a big bang,” Ghermezian told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast". “When people come here, they’re looking to get out of their home and we’re playing a core part in the staycation – what people are looking to do this holiday season.”

The American Dream Mall, located in East Rutherford, N.J., is home to various recreational facilities including the world’s largest indoor water park, the Nickelodeon amusement park, a mini-golf course, an ice rink and a ski resort.

NEW JERSEY MALL OPENS INDOOR SKI SLOPE, THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN NORTH AMERICA

Snowboarders and skiers enjoy the grand opening of Big Snow, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The facility, which is part of the American Dream mega-mall, is North America's first indoor ski and snowboard facility with real snow. (AP

Ghermezian said the mall and its attractions have reached the maximum 25% capacity set by the state every day since reopening, indicating a “pent-up demand” to explore.

The mall’s 90 different retailers have also drawn a lot of attention since reopening. According to Ghermezian, shoppers are gravitating towards stores like H&M, UNIQLO and the world’s largest Zara.

“They’re going there. They’re shopping,” he said. “I think people want to get out of their homes ... I have a wife and kids that are home. We all want to get out."

"We’re not building the future mall," he added. "We’re building the future destination for families.”