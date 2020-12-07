American Dream Mall CEO says people ready to 'get out of their home'

The coronavirus pandemic has kept Americans cooped up in their homes long enough, and American Dream Mall co-CEO Mark Ghermezian told FOX Business Network Monday people are ready to get out, do some shopping and have some fun.

Continue Reading Below

“We reopened Oct. 1 with a big bang,” Ghermezian told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast". “When people come here, they’re looking to get out of their home and we’re playing a core part in the staycation – what people are looking to do this holiday season.”

The American Dream Mall, located in East Rutherford, N.J., is home to various recreational facilities including the world’s largest indoor water park, the Nickelodeon amusement park, a mini-golf course, an ice rink and a ski resort.

NEW JERSEY MALL OPENS INDOOR SKI SLOPE, THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN NORTH AMERICA

Ghermezian said the mall and its attractions have reached the maximum 25% capacity set by the state every day since reopening, indicating a “pent-up demand” to explore.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The mall’s 90 different retailers have also drawn a lot of attention since reopening. According to Ghermezian, shoppers are gravitating towards stores like H&M, UNIQLO and the world’s largest Zara.

“They’re going there. They’re shopping,” he said. “I think people want to get out of their homes ... I have a wife and kids that are home. We all want to get out."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We’re not building the future mall," he added. "We’re building the future destination for families.”