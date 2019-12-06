New Jersey mall opens indoor ski slope, the first of its kind in North America

There’s no need to head to the mountains anymore when you’re itching to hit the slopes. North America's first indoor ski slope is open for business.

Big SNOW ski resort, as part of East Rutherford, New Jersey’s American Dream mega-mall, is open all year long.

The resort can make 5,500 tons of real snow per day and keeps the facility at 20 degrees Fahrenheit. So even in the summertime, it’s a winter wonderland.

Lift tickets cost $34.99 for a two-hour pass, and packages including equipment rentals cost $69.99.

FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos, who describes herself as an avid skier, hit the slopes on Friday.

“When I got here early this morning, I couldn't believe how big it was,” she told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo. “This is probably one of the best days for me.”

There are hills of all sizes, from beginner to black diamond, she said.

