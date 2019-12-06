Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey mall opens indoor ski slope, the first of its kind in North America

The year-round resort can make 5,500 tons of real snow per day

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos hits the slopes at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.video

American Dream mall opens first indoor, year-round ski slope

FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos hits the slopes at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

There’s no need to head to the mountains anymore when you’re itching to hit the slopes. North America's first indoor ski slope is open for business.

Big SNOW ski resort, as part of East Rutherford, New Jersey’s American Dream mega-mall, is open all year long.

The resort can make 5,500 tons of real snow per day and keeps the facility at 20 degrees Fahrenheit. So even in the summertime, it’s a winter wonderland.

Skiers ride one of the first chairs during the grand opening of Big Snow in East Rutherford, N.J. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Lift tickets cost $34.99 for a two-hour pass, and packages including equipment rentals cost $69.99.

FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos, who describes herself as an avid skier, hit the slopes on Friday.

“When I got here early this morning, I couldn't believe how big it was,” she told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo. “This is probably one of the best days for me.”

There are hills of all sizes, from beginner to black diamond, she said.

