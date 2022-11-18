On 'American Dream Home,' a pair of homebuyers seek their 'Color Me Orange Beach' house

You've probably never thought to yourself, "I’d like to buy a home in Alabama on the beach."

While it's not top of mind for many Americans, we learned this week on "American Dream Home" that the shores of Alabama are just as beautiful as Florida beaches.

Orange Beach is a small city on Alabama's Gulf Coast.

Whether it's fishing or picnics, or the Orange Beach Indian & Sea Museum, there are plenty of sites to see.

Yet it was the beaches we wanted to see, and so did our homebuyers.

The town boasts restaurants, water sports and amusement parks — you've probably heard of Waterville USA.

Our homebuyers were focused on the beaches, however, and they also wanted a pool, which made the house hunt a fun challenge.

Last month, 83.6% of homes in the Orange Beach area sold below asking price.

Rocket Homes refers to Orange Beach as a "neutral housing market," with a median sales price of $650,127.

Over the last 12 months, prices were up 19.9% for October.

A local boutique brokerage, Norada Real Estate, says that prices are still increasing in Orange Beach. The group is seeing many homes along the water pricing above $1,000,000.

As you can expect, local housing prices overall tend to reflect the average salary of residents, which for Orange Beach is $54,450.

Mortgage rates this week dipped down to 6.9%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, from 7.14% the week prior.

Of course, if you want to be on the waterway or the beach, you probably need to have more income than that.

Mortgage applications increased 2.7% from a week earlier.

"Mortgage rates decreased last week as signs of slower inflation pushed Treasury yields lower. The 30-year fixed rate saw the largest single-week decline since July 2022, dropping to 6.9 percent," said Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist.

"Purchase applications increased for all loan types, and the average purchase loan dipped to its smallest amount since January 2021. Refinance activity remained depressed, down 88 percent over the year," he also said.

"There is very little refinance incentive with rates so much higher than last year."

Of course, we continue to wait on the Federal Reserve to make its decision at the December meeting on whether or not it will raise interest rates.

The expectation is another 50 basis-point jump.

Until then, let’s continue to watch American families search for their dream home — and find it — on Wednesday nights.

