Housing starts fall again in October as high mortgage rates sap demand

New U.S. home construction slumped again in October as rapidly rising mortgage rates continue to cool demand and the once red-hot housing market .

Housing starts slid 4.2% last month to an annual rate of 1.425 million units, according to new Commerce Department data released on Thursday. That is above Refinitiv economists' forecast for a pace of 1.410 million units.

Applications to build — which measures future construction — fell to an annual rate of 1.53 million units.

Permits for construction of one-family homes, which account for the biggest share of homebuilding, also dropped to the lowest since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The housing market is coming off of a euphoric run during the post-pandemic period of historically low interest rates," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial. "The slowing housing activity does not look as bad when compared with 2019. Rising borrowing costs and hesitant home builders could make the nationwide housing shortage worsen in the near term if activity cools below 2019 levels."

The data comes one day after the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of the single-family housing market, fell for the eleventh consecutive month to 33, marking the worst stretch for the housing market since the survey launched in 1985.

Any reading above 50 is considered positive; prior to this year, the gauge has not entered negative territory since 2012, excluding a brief — but steep — drop in May 2020.

The index has fallen to half of what it was just six months ago, when it stood at 76. It peaked at a 35-year high of 90 in November 2020, buoyed by record-low interest rates at the same time that American homebuyers — flush with cash and eager for more space during the pandemic — started flocking to the suburbs.

"Higher interest rates have significantly weakened demand for new homes as buyer traffic is becoming increasingly scarce," said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter, a homebuilder and developer from Savannah, Georgia.

The interest rate-sensitive housing market has started to cool noticeably in recent months as the Federal Reserve moves to tighten policy at the fastest pace in three decades. Policymakers already approved six straight interest rate hikes, including four 75-basis-point increases in June, July, September and November, and have shown no sign of pausing as they try to crush stubbornly high inflation.

