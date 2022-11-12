Couple finds their 'American Dream Home' in Wildwood, Missouri: 'Room to play'

This week on "American Dream Home," we took viewers to a beautiful part of the country we had yet to travel to: Wildwood, Missouri.

Located in the far western part of St. Louis County, it has a relatively small population of just over 35,000.

There are beautiful trails, parks and reserves.

Some of the things we were able to see — such as the Al Foster Trail, the Rockwoods Reservation and Babler State Park — made this episode a not-miss event on Wednesday night.

With four kids, Cari and Garrett looked for a home in Wildwood because they needed to find a place to fit everyone — and have room to play in the countryside.

Wildwood boasts a low crime rate — 46% lower than the national average — and property crime is 46% below the national average as well.

An acre of land in Missouri costs, on average, $15,489 — based on current listings, according to Realtor.com.

The market continues to be very competitive, but there has been a downward shift in pricing.

We found 147 homes for sale this week, with an average listing price of $487,000.

In September 2022, Wildwood home prices were down 6.9% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $450K.

On average, homes in Wildwood sell after 15 days on the market, compared to 18 days last year. There were 48 homes sold in September of this year, down from 82 last year.

Still, many homes get multiple offers, and some sell with waived contingencies. Buyers still get what they ask for overall and homes go into contract in about eight days.

That is still a hot market and a better performance than we have seen from some of the bigger metro areas, where higher interest rates are pressuring the market overall.

It also seems that if you live and own in Wildwood, you want to stay there.

Between August and October of this year, 18% of Wildwood homebuyers searched to move out of Wildwood — while 82% looked to stay within the metropolitan area.

These buyers are coming mainly from Los Angeles, but there is also an influx of people coming from San Francisco and Chicago.

As many Americans look to buy their "American Dream Home," they are finding, buying in and staying put in places like Wildwood, Missouri!

