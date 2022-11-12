Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate

Couple finds their 'American Dream Home' in Wildwood, Missouri: 'Room to play'

A couple and their four children zeroed in on Wildwood, Missouri, for their dream home — here's why

FOX Business host Cheryl Casone helps homebuyers Cari and Garrett look for their dream country home in Wildwood, Mo.

'American Dream Home': Wildwood, Missouri

FOX Business host Cheryl Casone helps homebuyers Cari and Garrett look for their dream country home in Wildwood, Mo.

This week on "American Dream Home," we took viewers to a beautiful part of the country we had yet to travel to: Wildwood, Missouri. 

Located in the far western part of St. Louis County, it has a relatively small population of just over 35,000.

There are beautiful trails, parks and reserves.  

Some of the things we were able to see — such as the Al Foster Trail, the Rockwoods Reservation and Babler State Park — made this episode a not-miss event on Wednesday night.  

With four kids, Cari and Garrett looked for a home in Wildwood because they needed to find a place to fit everyone — and have room to play in the countryside.  

St. Louis skyline with the St. Louis arch in focus

The city of Wildwood, Missouri, is about 25 miles from St. Louis. Above, the St. Louis arc is seen as part of the skyline of St. Louis, Missouri, in 2016. (REUTERS/Tom Gannam / Reuters Photos)

Wildwood boasts a low crime rate — 46% lower than the national average — and property crime is 46% below the national average as well. 

An acre of land in Missouri costs, on average, $15,489 — based on current listings, according to Realtor.com. 

The market continues to be very competitive, but there has been a downward shift in pricing. 

We found 147 homes for sale this week, with an average listing price of $487,000.  

 

AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Homes in Wildwood, Missouri, on average sell after 15 days on the market, compared to 18 days last year.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File / AP Newsroom)

In September 2022, Wildwood home prices were down 6.9% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $450K. 

On average, homes in Wildwood sell after 15 days on the market, compared to 18 days last year. There were 48 homes sold in September of this year, down from 82 last year.

Still, many homes get multiple offers, and some sell with waived contingencies.  Buyers still get what they ask for overall and homes go into contract in about eight days.  

Home For Sale

In Wildwood, Missouri, many homes for sale are receiving multiple offers — and some sell with waived contingencies.  (iStock / iStock)

That is still a hot market and a better performance than we have seen from some of the bigger metro areas, where higher interest rates are pressuring the market overall. 

It also seems that if you live and own in Wildwood, you want to stay there.  

Between August and October of this year, 18% of Wildwood homebuyers searched to move out of Wildwood — while 82% looked to stay within the metropolitan area.

Cheryl Casone

Cheryl Casone is host of "American Dream Home," which airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m./9:30 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Business. It also streams on Fox Nation. (Fox News / Fox News)

These buyers are coming mainly from Los Angeles, but there is also an influx of people coming from San Francisco and Chicago. 

As many Americans look to buy their "American Dream Home," they are finding, buying in and staying put in places like Wildwood, Missouri!

"American Dream Home," hosted by Cheryl Casone, airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m./9:30 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Business and streams on Fox Nation.

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.