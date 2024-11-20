American Airlines passengers duct tape man who allegedly tried to open cabin door mid-flight: reports

Passengers on an American Airlines flight to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas restrained a man with a Canadian passport using duct tape Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to open a cabin door while in the air, according to reports.

FOX 4 KDFW reported a flight attendant on the flight from Milwaukee told police the man got up in the middle of the flight and told her he "needed to exit the plane immediately."

The man reportedly grew more agitated and got louder before rushing a 79-year-old female flight attendant to gain access to the cabin door.

Three passengers then rushed to assist the flight attendant while trying to pin the man down. Using duct tape, they were able to restrain the man’s legs and wrists.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FACES $50M FINE FOR TREATMENT OF DISABLED PASSENGERS

The plane reached its destination just after 10 a.m., when airport police and the FBI boarded the plane.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 14.46 +0.13 +0.91%

When they entered the cabin, one of the passengers was still kneeling on the disruptive passenger to prevent him from getting away. He was taken off the plane in a wheelchair.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS APPROVE NEW 5-YEAR CONTRACT

The flight attendant reportedly sustained injuries to her wrist and neck in the altercation and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we thank our team members and customers for managing a difficult situation," American Airlines told Fox News Digital.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The airline added that the restraint tape used is included in an onboard kit as a safety measure during elevated safety or security situations.