American Airlines flight attendants approve new 5-year contract

American Airlines and the flight attendants in the company's employ agreed on a new five-year contract.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said that with 95% of eligible flight attendants voting, 87% were in favor of the new deal.

The new contract includes industry-leading wage rates, out-year wage increases, compensation for long sits between flights and addresses many quality-of-life issues for which the flight attendants have been advocating.

American Airlines flight attendants have ratified a new five-year contract with the airline, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) said on Thursday.

With 95% of eligible flight attendants voting, 87% were in favor of the new deal, the union said.

In the past two years, unions in the aerospace, construction, airline and rail industries have advocated for higher wages and more benefits amid a tight labor market.

BOEING WORKERS VOTE TO STRIKE AFTER CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS REJECTED BY MEMBERS

Flight attendants have also urged an end to the industry practice of not compensating crew for the time spent during boarding and waiting at the airport before and between flights.

"Among the many improvements, the contract includes a new sit rig for compensation for long sits between flights, and American Airlines Flight Attendants become the first unionized workgroup to lock in pay for boarding," APFA National President Julie Hedrick said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The agreement, which was reached in July, provides immediate wage increases of up to 20.5% along with retroactive pay to address time spent negotiating.

In addition to industry-leading wage rates, the new labor deal includes out-year wage increases and addresses many quality-of-life issues that the flight attendants have been advocating for, the union said.

The contract negotiations started in January 2020 but paused at the height of the pandemic, and resumed in June 2021.