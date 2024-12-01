American Airlines flight returns to Chicago airport after ‘possible maintenance issue’ mid-flight

An American Airlines flight was forced to turn around midair and return to an airport in Chicago after a "possible maintenance issue," the airline told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

American Airlines flight 1047 was heading from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Las Vegas when the incident happened, an American Airlines spokesperson said.

"Flight 1047 returned to ORD for a possible maintenance issue," the spokesperson said. "The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate."

The airline did not immediately offer details on the possible maintenance issue.

FlightRadar24 data showed the Boeing 737-800 received multiple door warning light indications, the New York Post reported.

The airline told Fox News Digital that customers have since departed Chicago for Las Vegas on a replacement aircraft.