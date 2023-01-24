American Airlines flight to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles due to unruly passenger

An American Airlines flight from Arizona to Hawaii was diverted to southern California on Friday following an incident involving an "unruly" passenger.

"American Airlines flight 692 with service from Phoenix (PHX) to Honolulu (HNL) [was] diverted to Los Angeles (LAX) due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly customer," the airline told FOX Business in a statement on Tuesday.

"We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding," it said.

The flight was scheduled to arrive at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday evening.

According to FlightAware, the flight took off from Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport at around 11:14 a.m. MT and landed in Los Angeles at 1:41 p.m. PT after a roughly 3 ½-hour flight. The flight later departed Los Angeles International Airport at 7:39 p.m. and reached Honolulu at 10:39 p.m. HT.

In a video shared on Instagram, passengers can be heard shouting on the Boeing 787 aircraft.