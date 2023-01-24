Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines flight to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles due to unruly passenger

Instagram video from the flight captured screaming passengers

A flight to Hawaii from Arizona's capital was diverted to Los Angeles after an incident involving an unruly passenger. (cocoon_to_bloom/Instagram) video

Flight from Phoenix diverted to Los Angeles due to unruly passenger

A flight to Hawaii from Arizona's capital was diverted to Los Angeles after an incident involving an unruly passenger. (cocoon_to_bloom/Instagram)

An American Airlines flight from Arizona to Hawaii was diverted to southern California on Friday following an incident involving an "unruly" passenger. 

"American Airlines flight 692 with service from Phoenix (PHX) to Honolulu (HNL) [was] diverted to Los Angeles (LAX) due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly customer," the airline told FOX Business in a statement on Tuesday. 

"We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding," it said. 

The flight was scheduled to arrive at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday evening.

American Airlines Boeing 787-9 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport

American Airlines Boeing 787-9 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on January 13, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.  ((Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

According to FlightAware, the flight took off from Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport at around 11:14 a.m. MT and landed in Los Angeles at 1:41 p.m. PT after a roughly 3 ½-hour flight. The flight later departed Los Angeles International Airport at 7:39 p.m. and reached Honolulu at 10:39 p.m. HT.

In a video shared on Instagram, passengers can be heard shouting on the Boeing 787 aircraft.