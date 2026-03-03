Travelers stranded in Dubai paying huge sums to flee on private charter flights amid Operation Epic Fury

Travelers stranded in Dubai have been left scrambling to find a way home after the airport closed due to the U.S.-Israeli joint military offensive, Operation Epic Fury.

Dubai's two major hubs, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), reopened March 2 with limited operations, according to The Economic Times. But that hasn't stopped travelers with means from trying to find other ways to flee. Some wealthy travelers have resorted to paying large sums for private charter flights to escape the escalating situation.

Airports in Oman and Saudi Arabia have reportedly become travel hubs for ultra wealthy travelers looking to leave, according to Semafor.

The outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, said that private security companies have been booking fleets of SUVs to take people on the 10-hour drive from Dubai to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they can then take private flights out of the region. Semafor reported that those evacuating the region are a mix of senior executives at global finance firms and wealthy travelers in the region for business or vacation.

The cost of light flight jet trips from Muscat, Oman, to Istanbul, Turkey, are reportedly selling for over $93,000, according to Forbes, which said the price was about double the usual rate. Additionally, Forbes reported that trips on heavy jets on the same route can cost up to $140,000.

Some outlets have reported higher prices, with Semafor reporting that Ameerh Naran, chief executive of private jet brokerage Vimana Private, said the cost for private jets from Riyadh to Europe could be as much as $350,000.

On Saturday, the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has since launched retaliatory attacks targeting countries in the region that host U.S. interests. Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said U.S. citizens are advised to leave Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia , Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. However, not all of them have a way out.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said Tuesday it is "not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel."

Other U.S. embassies in the region have instructed Americans who need help arranging departure via commercial means to contact the State Department 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 from abroad or +1-888-407-4747 from the U.S. and Canada.

Fox Business' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.