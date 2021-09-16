American Airlines removes family from flight for unmasked toddler

A mother and her 2-year-old son were forced to deplane an American Airlines flight on Monday after the child would not keep a mask on.

Amanda Pendarvis posted to her Instagram story that she, her young son and her mother were removed from the flight. Pendarvis said her son was having an asthma attack at the time.

Flight 1284 returned to its gate at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport before departing for Colorado after the party refused to "comply with crew member instructions to remain seated while on an active taxiway and to wear face coverings securely over their nose and mouth," American Airlines said in a statement to FOX Business.

The airline said crew members were never made aware that the child was having an asthma attack or issues breathing. Additionally, the passengers were not addressed for failure to comply with face-covering requirements at any point while administering treatment, according to the carrier.

A Twitter user who said she's a friend of Pendarvis posted a series of images of the incident, which included one appearing to show Pendarvis attempting to keep a mask on her son.

A one-minute video appears to show the child screaming and crying while the mother tries to place the mask properly over his face. At one point, the child can be heard saying "no" while the woman repeatedly tries to settle him down.

At the end of the clip, the woman and child were seen waiting in the jetbridge, met by authorities.

American also said the flight crew made "multiple attempts to reinforce safety requirements" after they saw "a minor in the party laying in the aisle and moving between seats on taxi out."

Per federal safety regulations, all customers are required to remain seated with a seatbelt on when an aircraft is on an active taxiway, according to the carrier.

As part of its policy, American also requires all individuals that are 2 years old and older to wear a face-covering at all times unless they are eating or drinking.

"U.S. federal law requires that you wear a face covering at all times while indoors at the airport and on board your flight If you refuse to wear one, you may be denied boarding and future travel on American," American's website states. "You may also face penalties under federal law."

These rules do not apply to anyone who is under 2 years old or who has a disability that prevents them from wearing a mask, according to American.

After deplaning, American said the passengers were rebooked on the next flight to Colorado Springs that same day after they agreed to "adhere to policies instituted for the safety of our customers and crew."