American Airlines adjusts loyalty program, switches to dynamic pricing

American Airlines' award chart for redemptions with partners has not changed

American Airlines has introduced "flight awards" and an updated award chart the airline says provides members a clearer understanding of where their miles can take them. 

In an email to FOX Business Digital on Friday, the airline explained it has offered static and dynamic awards called Web Specials since 2019. 

The Web Specials were equal to or cheaper than static awards up to 85% of the time, giving their members additional opportunities for more valuable uses of their AAdvantage loyalty program miles. However, the airline said the previous award chart did not offer a guide for members to book the Web Specials, which is their "most popular redemption opportunity for members."

An American Airlines plane taxis to a gate at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas

An American Airlines plane taxis to a gate after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a ground stop at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.  (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Given this, American updated the chart to better reflect the starting point for award redemption opportunities for our members, and simplified the award term to just ‘flight awards,’" it explained. "We have also retired the previous static awards, which our members were not finding as valuable as these Web Specials (now ‘flight awards’)."

The award chart for redemption with American Airlines partners has not changed in the shift. 

The airline noted in addition to traditional booking on its website, AAdvantage members can use the AAdvantage Award Map to look for award opportunities.

American Airlines airplanes parked at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport

American Airlines airplanes parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in New York, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.  (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

With the new change, and American doing away with MileSAAver and AAnytime awards in December, the only option customers will see is one price for a flight award. 

An American Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 17: An American Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, on March 17, 2023.  ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Flight awards take on the same terms and conditions as their predecessor, Web Specials, according to the website. Travelers can't change these fares, and all modifications must be made by canceling a ticket, redepositing miles and rebooking a new flight.

"Interestingly, some of the ‘starting at’ award rates are lower and some are higher than the previous MileSAAver levels. Long-haul business class and first class see a big increase, up to 30,000 miles in some cases, while many of the shorter domestic and short-haul international itineraries start at lower rates than before," it noted. 