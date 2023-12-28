AMC apologizes to civil rights leader for North Carolina movie theater seating incident

A North Carolina civil rights leader and minister was told he could not use his own chair at a screening of "The Color Purple" in a Greenville AMC theater, and now the chain is apologizing for the incident, according to reports.

The Hill reported that Rev. William Barber II, who once served as chair for the North Carolina NAACP, attended a screening of "The Color Purple" in Greenville, North Carolina with his 90-year-old mother.

The civil rights leader reportedly suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, which makes it difficult to sit in low-bottomed seats and requires him to use a cane.

When he arrived at the theater on Tuesday, he was told by movie theater staff that he could not use his own chair in a section of the theater marked off for those with disabilities.

Management ultimately called the Greenville Police Department, who claimed Barber left the property after they spoke with him.

A local CBS station in Greenville reported that Barber said there was not any signage stating the chair was not allowed. He added that he has taken his chair to several other venues and never had an incident.

"Whether I’m on Broadway, the White House, the State House, United States Congress, they always let me bring this chair," he said. "Never been a problem. In fact, other movie theaters, never been a problem."

AMC did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital seeking information about the incident.

In a statement to the local CBS station, AMC said it apologized to Bishop.

"We sincerely apologize to Bishop Barber for how he was treated, and for the frustration and inconvenience brought to him, his family, and his guests," Ryan Noonan, AMC vice president of corporate communications, said in the statement. "AMC’s Chairman and CEO Adam Aron has already telephoned him, and plans to meet with him in person in Greenville, NC, next week to discuss both this situation and the good works Bishop Barber is engaged in throughout the years."

The spokesman also said AMC is reviewing policies regarding the accommodation of disabled individuals with staff so similar incidents do not occur.