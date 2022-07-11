Amazon's Prime Day sparks rival sales

A number of retailers have launched sales and promotions this month to rival Amazon's annual shopping holiday for Prime members.

Amazon launched some deals as early as June 21 this year; however, the highly anticipated 48-hour Prime Day event kicked off Tuesday. The company, which has held the annual event since 2015, claims that members will be privy to millions of deals across a variety of categories, including electronics, devices, toys, beauty and fashion. This includes products from top national brands and small businesses.

Certain Amazon products, like Fire TV devices and the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch, are up to 79% off while home, beauty, sports and outdoor products, as well as certain electronics, are 50% off.

The day has proven to be successful for the company. Although the company does not publicly disclose the total sales for the two-day event, growth estimates for last year’s event were in the 7% to 9% range, FOX Business previously reported.

Meanwhile, retailers such as Target, Coach, Nordstrom and Best Buy have taken a page from Amazon's playbook and are offering discounts of their own to pull in customers.

Best Buy

Best Buy launched its summer sale just ahead of Prime Day. From July 11 to July 13, Best Buy customers can shop "tons of savings on the season’s latest tech," according to the company.

The company touted that sales on items such as laptops, headphones, TVs and smartphones are "similar to what you might find during the official holiday season."

Sales are available online, through the Best Buy app and in-store.

Coach

Coach, owned by Tapestry Inc., announced on its website that all styles are 50% off. This includes shoes, wallets, bags, clothes and accessories.

No code is needed to get the deal; however, the company does not indicate when the sale will end.

Target

Target also launched its Deal Days summer sales event one day before Prime Day. The event lasts through July 13 and offers shoppers "hundreds of thousands of show-stopping deals" on Target's website and the Target app.

Target Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington said the company is offering "unparalleled savings."

Customers can save up to $70 on Apple products and half off on toys and apparel, as well as 40% off kitchen appliances and 25% off beauty products, according to Target.

Target said every guest will be privy to the deals and no membership fee will be required.

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicked off earlier this month for Nordstrom card members and lasts through July 13. The sale officially opens to all shoppers on July 15 and ends on July 31.

Overall, certain card members have access to the deals for nearly a month.

The company says its sales apply to a variety of well-known brands such as Nike, Ugg, Estée Lauder, Free People, Spanx, Natori and Steve Madden.