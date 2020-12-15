Amazon's wedding registry contest giving $25K in gifts to couple impacted by coronavirus

If your wedding plans changed because of the coronavirus this year, you could win $25,000 worth of registry gifts from Amazon.

Continue Reading Below

On Tuesday, the e-commerce giant launched its “Dream Wedding Registry” competition.

Aside from the $25,000 in registry gifts, the grand prize also includes guidance from a designer and a “virtual celebration of love,” according to the website.

The contest will also have 20 runners-up, who will win $3,500 worth of gifts from their registries.

AMAZON FASHION LAUNCHES MADE FOR YOU, A CUSTOM CLOTHING SERVICE WITH VIRTUAL BODY DOUBLES

First, couples have to create an Amazon registry if they don’t already have one, with a minimum of 10 items.

To enter the contest, the couple has to submit their love story and the link to their registry before Jan. 15, the website says.

AFTER BRIDE TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS ON WEDDING DAY, COUPLE WEDS IN FULL PPE

Though couples do have to submit their registries for the contest -- and have at least 10 items on it -- Amazon says the actual items “will not be judged and will therefore not increase or decrease your chances of winning a prize.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the contest page, the entries will be judged based on creativity, quality and “adherence to Contest theme.” A panel of judges will determine the grand prize winner and the 20 runners-up prizes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,165.12 +8.15 +0.26%

Amazon also launched a new virtual clothing service on Tuesday called Made For You, which allows customers to create T-shirts tailored to their exact measurements and style preferences.

The service costs $25 and allows customers to input their height, weight and two photos of themselves to get measured for a “precise” fit for their T-shirt.