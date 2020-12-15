Amazon Fashion launches Made For You, a custom clothing service with virtual body doubles

Amazon users will now be able to customize their own clothing.

The e-commerce giant on Tuesday launched its new Amazon Fashion shop, called Made For You, that lets users create T-shirts tailored to their exact measurements and style preferences.

The virtual tool, available on the Amazon app, lets users choose from a selection of two fabrics. Then users customize the T-shirt by selecting from eight different colors, preferred sleeve, and shirt lengths and neckline. Shoppers must input their height, weight and two photos of themselves to get measured for a "precise" fit. The service costs $25.

Once users select their T-shirt design, fabric and fit, Amazon’s technology will create a virtual body double for users to visualize in a 360-degree view what the T-shirt will look like without having to try it on, potentially avoiding more returns.

Finding clothes that fit may be a tall order for users shopping online during the pandemic, with capacity limits at retail stores and more fitting rooms closed to curb the spread of the virus.

The custom service is the latest personalized shopper experience from Amazon Fashion. The platform had also rolled out Personal Shopper, expanding to menswear brands like Levi’s, Carhartt and Adidas along with its own private labels in September, available to Prime members only.

A number of retailers have invested in virtual platforms that allow users to visualize how products look without ever having to set foot in stores, and those that have reopened began implementing more touchless user experiences. Makeup retailer Sephora reopened select stores with virtual makeup trials following nationwide shutdowns in March, and got rid of testers to adhere with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. And beauty brand Glossier also added a video chat tool in April to assist users virtually.

The technology used for Amazon's custom Made For You tool could likely translate to formalwear, particularly amid the micro wedding trend and need for brides and grooms to get fitted. Wedding retailer David’s Bridal launched a virtual stylist and online appointment tool to help with fittings during the pandemic.

Made For You Users do not have to be Prime members to access the Amazon Fashion service.