Amazon tackling EV 'barrier' as it aims for 100K vehicle deliveries by 2030

Amazon is working to overcome a major barrier in its goal of reaching 100,000 electic vehicles by 2030: charging.

In its sustainability report, published Wednesday, the company said the infrastructure needed to support charging of electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs) both at delivery stations and on the road is "one barrier to scaling their use around the world."

Amazon's aim is more than quadruple the number of electic vehicles for its last mile delivery, in other words, the last leg of a package journey before it reaches the customer than it has today.

Last year, 680 million total packages were delivered globally using more than 24,000 total electric delivery vehicles, which included 19,000 electric delivery vans by Rivian.

In 2019, Amazon teamed up with American electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive as it worked to decarbonize its last mile fleet. That same year, Amazon ordered 100,000 custom electric delivery vehicles from Rivian and rolled out the first batch of them two years later. It plans to roll out the rest through 2030.

In the meantime, Amazon says its working with eHGV manufacturers and other partners to improve charging infrastructure and electricity grids that would be able to handle its massive electric fleet.

For instance, it is partnering with third-party charge point operators to set up charging yards at locations that best serve its sites, the company said.

Aside from scaling up its electric and alternative-fuel vehicles, the company is aiming to do so by increasing fleet efficiency and expanding the use of low-carbon fuels.

However, the issue Amazon is facing is all too familiar for electic vehicle car owners.

A spate of global automakers pledged to transition away from internal combustion engines amid a push from the Biden administration to have over 50% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. However, the infrastructure is not robust enough to support them.

The U.S. will need to see the number of EV chargers grow more than eight-fold by 2030, even when factoring in home charging, to match forecasted sales demand, according to S&P Global Mobility forecasts.