Amazon starts sharing your internet today

Amazon's Echo devices are officially sharing your internet connection — unless you opted out, that is.

The e-commerce giant's shared low-bandwidth network Amazon Sidewalk, which launched on eligible Ring devices last year, began working off eligible Echo devices Tuesday.

By pooling neighbors' Wi-Fi together, the company says, Amazon Sidewalk network can extend the low-bandwidth working range of devices, ultimately helping them stay better connected to the internet.

"These Bridge devices share a small portion of your internet bandwidth which is pooled together to provide these services to you and your neighbors," according to Amazon's website. "And when more neighbors participate, the network becomes even stronger."

For instance, Sidewalk allows users to continue to receive motion alerts from Ring Security Cams even if a device loses its Wi-Fi connection, an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business. Additionally, Sidewalk can be used to control your Ring smart lights at the end of a driveway or to track down a lost pet, the spokesperson said.

Amazon even published a privacy and security whitepaper to ease some consumer fears about data sharing. The company claims that it "carefully designed privacy protections into how Sidewalk collects, stores, and uses metadata."

However, if users don't want to partake they have to opt out.

According to The Verge, users can disable "Amazon Sidewalk" by going into the setting section in their Amazon Alexa app.

Users can also disable the feature in the Ring app by going into the Control Center and selecting "Sidewalk," the outlet reported.

Here is a list of devices that work as Sidewalk Bridges, which are devices that provide connections to Amazon Sidewalk, according to Amazon.

AMAZON WANTS TO SHARE YOUR WI-FI WITH NEIGHBORS