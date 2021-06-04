Expand / Collapse search
Amazon

Amazon wants to share your Wi-Fi with neighbors. Here's how to opt out

The feature will launch on eligible Echo devices June 8

Amazon is working on a shared low-bandwidth network and it needs your help – specifically your Wi-Fi. 

By pooling neighbor's Wi-Fi together, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant says its Amazon Sidewalk network can extend the low-bandwidth working range of devices, ultimately helping them stay better connected to the internet.  

The shared network works off of Sidewalk Bridge devices –  including select Echo and Ring devices – together.  

Sidewalk launched on eligible Ring devices last year, but will launch on eligible Echo devices on June 8. 

"These Bridge devices share a small portion of your internet bandwidth which is pooled together to provide these services to you and your neighbors," according to Amazon's website. "And when more neighbors participate, the network becomes even stronger."  

For instance, Sidewalk allows users to continue to receive motion alerts from Ring Security Cams even if a device loses its Wi-Fi connection, an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business. Additionally, Sidewalk can be used to control your Ring smart lights at the end of a driveway or to track down a lost pet, the spokesperson said. 

Amazon Echo

However, users have the option to opt out. 

"We believe Sidewalk will provide value for every customer and we also recognize customers appreciate choice and control, which is why customers can enable or disable their Amazon Sidewalk settings in the Ring or Alexa app at any time," the spokesperson said. 

According to The Verge, users can disable "Amazon Sidewalk" by going into the setting section in their Amazon Alexa app. Users can also disable the feature in the Ring app by going into the Control Center and selecting "Sidewalk," the outlet reported.  

Amazon also published a privacy and security whitepaper to ease some consumer fears about data sharing.

The company claims that it "carefully designed privacy protections into how Sidewalk collects, stores, and uses metadata." 

"Preserving customer privacy and security is foundational to the design of Amazon products and services, and Amazon Sidewalk provides multiple layers of privacy and security to secure data travelling on the network and to keep customers safe and in control," Amazon's whitepaper read. 