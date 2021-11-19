Amazon recalls over 15K mattresses over potential fire hazard

Amazon is recalling more than 15,000 mattresses that officials say may pose a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses "fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses."

As a result, the company recalled the 15,300 units that were sold online from April 2020 through March 2021.

The mattresses were manufactured in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes and have "amazonbasics" printed on the foot panel, according to CPSC.

"Amazon.com Services Inc." is also marked as the importer on the recalled mattresses.

To date, there have been no injuries or incidents reported regarding the recalled mattresses.

Still, Amazon is contacting all impacted customers and will "arrange for direct shipment of a cover for consumers to place over the mattresses."

The cover, which will be sent free of charge, will "bring the mattresses into compliance," according to CPSC.

"When we learn of a recall, we stop all impacted product offerings and hold any related stock in our Fulfillment Centers," according to Amazon's website. "We also contact customers that bought such products and sellers that may have offered such products, to tell them about the recall."