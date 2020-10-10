Amazon Prime Day 2020: What to know about the online sales event

Amazon Prime Day is coming up fast.

The two-day sales event typically happens in July, but it had to be postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Prime Day was reportedly Amazon’s biggest day for sales and surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, according to the company.

The day reportedly made Amazon more than $7 billion in just 48 hours last year. According to a report from CNET, this year’s Prime Day is estimated to bring in $9.9 billion worldwide.

Here’s what else you need to know about the online shopping event.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will be on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14.

What makes it different this year?

According to CNET, Amazon has shifted this year’s Prime Day to focus on ways the company can help people save money on things they need during an economic downturn and ways the company supports small businesses that use its marketplace platform.

The day is also expected to be a chance for people to get a head start on holiday shopping -- which could impact Black Friday sales next month, CNET reported.

What kind of deals are there?

According to a press release from the company, shoppers will be able to get deals on Amazon devices, major appliances, electronics, clothing and beauty products, among other categories.

