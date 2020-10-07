Silicon Valley reportedly pouring money into Biden coffer — not so much for Trump

Employees at the six largest Silicon Valley tech firms have donated nearly $5 million to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden while dishing out a paltry $239,000 to President Trump, according to a report on Tuesday.

Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Oracle employees have contributed $4,787,752 to the former vice president and just $239,527 to Trump since 2019, Wired reported after examining data from the Federal Election Commission.

Workers at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, top the list of big tech contributions with nearly $1.8 million — making up more than a third of the funds contributed by the six companies, the report said.

At the same time, they gave $23,566 to Trump.

Microsoft is the next-biggest Biden donor with $913,318 and $75,428 for Trump.

Oracle made the smallest donations to the two men — with $204,208 for Biden and $50,114 for the president.

Wired’s analysis of the campaign contributions found the six companies are donating more to both nominees than they did during the 2016 election.

Biden’s take from the tech firms is twice that of Hillary Clinton four years ago, and Trump has raised four times as much money as he did in 2016.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted, “REPEAL SECTION 230!!!,” after Twitter masked another of his posts, accusing him of spreading “misleading and potentially harmful information” about the coronavirus pandemic.

The origanal post said, “Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”

Congress is looking at weakening Section 230 protections, which tech companies rely on to avoid liability for any content published on their platforms by third parties.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 states that “no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

This week, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel compared Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google to “oil barons and railroad tycoons” in their monopoly power.

“These firms typically run the marketplace while also competing in it — a position that enables them to write one set of rules for others, while they play by another,” the report from a yearlong investigation said, adding that the firms “engage in a form of their own private quasi regulation that is unaccountable to anyone but themselves.”

