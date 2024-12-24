Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon
Published

'Stressed' Amazon delivery driver dumps 80 packages in wooded area: police

Lakeville Police Department in Massachusetts finds three large tote bags of ‘unattended’ items

close
FOX Business' Madison Alworth and a 'Mornings with Maria' panel discuss the latest updates on Amazon warehouse workers' coordinated picket effort days before Christmas. video

Amazon worker makes compelling case for strike ahead of Christmas: 'Tired of being abused'

FOX Business' Madison Alworth and a 'Mornings with Maria' panel discuss the latest updates on Amazon warehouse workers' coordinated picket effort days before Christmas.

An Amazon delivery driver dumped around 80 packages in a wooded area in Massachusetts just days before the holidays, police say. 

The Lakeville Police Department said one of its sergeants discovered the unattended items early Sunday morning while conducting a routine patrol. 

"Upon further investigation, Sgt. Shawn Robert determined they were three large totes full of Amazon packages that were spread out several feet into the woods," it said in a statement. "Police officers loaded the totes onto a pickup truck and brought them back to the Lakeville Police Department, where they inventoried about 80 packages." 

An Amazon delivery driver then visited the police department the following day and "reported that they left the packages on the side of the road at about 7 p.m. on Saturday because they were stressed," according to authorities. 

TEAMSTER DRIVER VOWS TO ‘HIT AMAZON HARD,’ MAKING CASE FOR STRIKE AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS 

Amazon packages found in wooded area

Amazon packages that were found in a wooded area in Lakeville, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

The packages have since been returned to an Amazon distribution center in Middleborough, in southeastern Massachusetts. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 207.89 +2.15 +1.05%

"At this time, we are not seeking criminal charges and are considering this a human resources matter for Amazon," added Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins. 

TEAMSTERS UNION LAUNCHES HISTORIC NATIONWIDE STRIKE AGAINST AMAZON 

Amazon delivery driver loads packages

A package from Amazon stands in a DHL transporter for parcel delivery. The driver involved in the incident in Lakeville reportedly told police they were "stressed." (Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via / Getty Images)

The incident comes as Teamster drivers have expanded their strike against Amazon following the company's "repeated refusal to follow the law and bargain." 

The union claims Amazon ignored their Dec. 15 deadline to negotiate new contracts for higher wages, better benefits and safer working conditions. 

amazon workers strike outside warehouse building

Amazon workers organized under the Teamsters union strike in Skokie, Illinois, during the holiday 2024 season. (  / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS        

Amazon has held firm, however, insisting they have no intention of sitting down with the Teamsters because, in their words, they "don't represent any Amazon employees." 

FOX Business' Taylor Penley contributed to this report. 