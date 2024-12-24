'Stressed' Amazon delivery driver dumps 80 packages in wooded area: police

An Amazon delivery driver dumped around 80 packages in a wooded area in Massachusetts just days before the holidays, police say.

The Lakeville Police Department said one of its sergeants discovered the unattended items early Sunday morning while conducting a routine patrol.

"Upon further investigation, Sgt. Shawn Robert determined they were three large totes full of Amazon packages that were spread out several feet into the woods," it said in a statement. "Police officers loaded the totes onto a pickup truck and brought them back to the Lakeville Police Department, where they inventoried about 80 packages."

An Amazon delivery driver then visited the police department the following day and "reported that they left the packages on the side of the road at about 7 p.m. on Saturday because they were stressed," according to authorities.

The packages have since been returned to an Amazon distribution center in Middleborough, in southeastern Massachusetts.

"At this time, we are not seeking criminal charges and are considering this a human resources matter for Amazon," added Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins.

The incident comes as Teamster drivers have expanded their strike against Amazon following the company's "repeated refusal to follow the law and bargain."

The union claims Amazon ignored their Dec. 15 deadline to negotiate new contracts for higher wages, better benefits and safer working conditions.

Amazon has held firm, however, insisting they have no intention of sitting down with the Teamsters because, in their words, they "don't represent any Amazon employees."

