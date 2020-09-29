Amazon launches Personal Shopper service for men 

Amazon is tailoring its monthly styling service to men’s fashion.

Continue Reading Below

The e-commerce giant on Tuesday announced its Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe is expanding to menswear brands like Levi’s, Carhartt, Lacoste and Adidas in addition to Amazon’s private labels like Goodtreads and Essentials.

The service, available for Prime members, will pair customers with an Amazon stylist who selects clothing items to match the customer's size, style and fit. They’re then shipped to a customer monthly to try on at home. Subscribers keep what they like and return what they don’t in the reusable package provided.

AMAZON LAUNCHES 'LUXURY STORES' TO SELL HIGH-END FASHIONS; PLATFORM DEBUTS WITH OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Amazon’s Personal Shopper service will also allow customers to pick up to eight items they want to be mailed home so they know exactly what’s coming to their closets. Users will also be alerted to review their shipment.

The Seattle-based company’s Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe is available for $4.99 per month on the Amazon app or via its website. The service initially launched exclusively for women last August as a convenient way for shoppers to get curated items and make requests for event-specific clothing. Amazon says hundreds of thousands have signed up for the service.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

The move comes at a time when more retailers are struggling to stay in business with remote work replacing the need for dress clothing during the pandemic. Retailers like Lord & Taylor, Men's Warehouse and Jos. A. Bank parent company Tailored Brands, J. Crew and Neiman Marcus have all declared bankruptcy as a result of sluggish retail sales brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. And earlier this month, Rent the Runway announced it would no longer offer its unlimited $159-per-month clothing rental membership.

RENT THE RUNWAY CANCELS ITS UNLIMITED SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,170.27 -3.78 -0.12% TLRDQ TAILORED BRANDS 0.30 -0.08 -20.63% NMG n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Amazon, meanwhile, has been aggressively expanding its fashion footprint. Last week, the e-commerce retailer launched its Luxury Stores, selling items from high-end designers like Oscar de la Renta, exclusively available to Prime Members.