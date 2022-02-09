Amazon expands its virtual health care service nationwide

Amazon rolled out its virtual health care service nationwide on Tuesday and plans to rapidly expand its In-person care services to more than 20 additional cities this year.

The Seattle-based company announced the expansion of its Amazon Care program, saying the pandemic generated a high demand for telemedicine and in-home care services.

Amazon launched the program in 2019 in order to give employees and their families in Washington state immediate access to health care services.

The program connects patients with medical professionals via chat or video conference on the Amazon Care app. The program also includes an in-person care feature, where a nurse or doctor can go to the patient's home for additional care, if needed, including routine blood draws and listening to a patient’s lungs. Patients can also have their prescriptions delivered to their door.

"Amazon Care is uniquely positioned to fill a critical gap in the health care system because it combines the best of virtual care with a new approach to in-person care," Amazon said Tuesday in a blog post. "The combination allows patients to receive a wider range of care, from on-demand primary care to chronic care management, in the comfort of their home."

In March 2021, Amazon first announced plans to expand the program to other companies and Amazon employees across the U.S. and roll out its in-person service to various cities.

Currently, the in-person care service is available in Seattle, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Arlington and Washington, D.C.

This year, Amazon plans to bring the service to other major metropolitan areas like San Francisco, Miami, Chicago and New York City.