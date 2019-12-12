Amazon's bestseller list features Cocaine Santa sweater

A Christmas sweater featuring jolly ol' Saint Nick in front of lines of cocaine has surged in popularity on Amazon, with the world's largest shopping giant labeling it a bestseller just after a rivaling retailer apologized for making it available on its website.

The "Cocaine Santa Let it Snow" sweater currently ranks as number one in women's novelty sweatshirts and number two in the men's equivalent category. Overall, the retailer listed it as the #76 best seller in clothing.

The sweater has five stars and is described as a "perfect gift for everybody who loves it a little bit edgy! Perfect to wear around your loved ones and set some statements," according to the product description.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sweater hit was listed on Amazon Monday for $32. Walmart Canada yanked the sweater from its marketplace while offering an apology to customers for any "unintended offence" it may have caused. It had been listed by a third-party seller.

"These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart's values and have no place on our website," a spokesperson for Walmart told FOX Business. "We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused."

The sweater quickly made its rounds on social media after its initial release.

"EXCUSE ME HWAT, WALMART IS ADVERTISING COCAINE ON ITS CHRISTMAS SWEATERS," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, among the furor of Twitter comments included those that thought the sweater was comical.

