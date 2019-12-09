Expand / Collapse search
Walmart apologizes for sweater featuring Santa with cocaine

By FOXBusiness
Walmart Canada is apologizing for an adults-only Christmas sweater that was considered by many to be in bad taste.

The sweater showing Santa with cocaine and the words Let it Snow, appeared on Walmart's Canadian website, according to The New York Post.

Courtesy: Walmart

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” said a Walmart spokesperson to Global News Canada.

"We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”

Several other risque seasonal sweaters were taken down after a social media uprising.

The sweater showed Santa with three lines of a white substance along with the phrase “let it snow.”

Other duds for sale depicted Father Christmas in compromising situations.