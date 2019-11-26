Alex Rodriguez slammed by Hollywood exec as 'ruthless clout chaser'

Hollywood talent executive David Weintraub slammed former pro-baseball bigwig Alex Rodriguez as a “ruthless clout chaser” and threatened to take legal action for allegedly using “illegally recorded conversations," Page Six reported.

Weintraub, the owner and CEO of DWE Talent, allegedly posted a series of Instagram photos in which he called Rodriguez out, in part for his role on CNBC show “Back in the Game.” The photos were no longer viewable to the public at the time of publication.

“Alex has gone above and beyond to fake and act his role as being a helper/investor/businessman on this show and has truly showed his true colors & disingenuous intentions to steal ideas & diminish people reputations & businesses through the confines of this program to better his own celebrity and pretend to be an expert in marketing and investing which he is not,” Weintraub claimed in the post, according to the outlet.

FOX Business could not immediately reach Weintraub for comment.

Rodriguez, who is engaged to multimillion-dollar singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, had played in the major leagues for 22 years before retiring at the end of the 2016 season following 12 seasons with the New York Yankees.

He has since done work with Barstool Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and ABC’s “Shark Tank” and invested in ventures, such as "modern hotel company" Sonder and personal training app Fitplan. He was once ranked one of Forbes' "Highest-Paid Athletes" in the world.

In his latest venture with CNBC, Rodriguez “gives back by mentoring athletes and entertainers who’ve fallen on hard times and need help getting back on their feet,” according to the show’s description.

Weintraub further described the show as “totally scripted” and saying Rodriguez, who often goes by A-Rod, is “pretending” and has “no idea what he is talking about," Page Six reported.

Weintraub and his business partner, “Baywatch” actress Nicole Eggert, allegedly had plans to work with Rogriguez and use one of her budding ventures to kickstart the CNBC show, according to Page Six, but their plans reportedly did not pan out accordingly.

Their relationship allegedly soured after, according to Weintraub’s post, Rodriguez used “illegally taped conversations” to purport that the pair “were uncooperative talent.”

A representative for CNBC did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request seeking comment.

The talent management exec later appeared to make his Instagram private.

