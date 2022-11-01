Aldi matching 2019 Thanksgiving prices

From free turkeys to major discounts, grocery stores are prepping for a Thanksgiving set against surging inflation.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi announced that it's discounting Thanksgiving staples so that they will match 2019 prices.

Starting Wednesday, holiday food including appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will be discounted up to 30% as part of its Thanksgiving Price Rewind promotion, the grocer said.

"Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi U.S., said.

According to the consumer price index, the cost of food rose 11.2% in September compared to a year ago. However, the food at home category, which is food purchased at grocery stores, rose 13%.

Aldi, which has 2,200 stores across 38 states, says it will "continue to be the low-price leader in every community it serves" no matter what's happening in the world.

However, it's not the only company giving shoppers some relief this Thanksgiving.

BJ's Wholesale Club is offering a free turkey promotion to its members.

Through Nov. 10, members who spend $150 either online or in-store will get a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey while supplies last.

To qualify, members will need to create a digital account on BJs.com.