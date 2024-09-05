Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs
Published

US economy added 142,000 jobs in August, missing expectations

Labor Department releases closely watched August jobs report

close
Strategas Chairman and CEO Jason Trennert discusses the common man CPI, real wages, the jobs data revisions and Harris tax hike plan. video

Fed should not be taking any big victory laps: Jason Trennert

Strategas Chairman and CEO Jason Trennert discusses the common man CPI, real wages, the jobs data revisions and Harris tax hike plan.

U.S. job growth picked up in August but missed economists' expectations, while the unemployment rate was little changed.

The Labor Department on Friday reported that employers added 142,000 jobs in August, compared to the 160,000 gain that was projected by LSEG economists. 

The unemployment rate also dipped slightly to 4.2%, in line with expectations, after it had unexpectedly risen to 4.3% in July – which was the highest level for the jobless rate since October 2021.

The number of jobs added in the prior two months were both revised downward, with job creation in June revised down by 61,000 from a gain of 179,000 to 118,000 – while July was revised down by 25,000 from 114,000 to 89,000.

With the revision, July's job creation was the lowest nonfarm payrolls reading since December 2020.

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have been closely monitoring the labor market ahead of a widely anticipated interest rate cut later this month. Interest rates have been at the highest level in 23 years amid the central bank's bid to tamp down inflation, with the benchmark federal funds rate sitting at a range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

Markets have expected the Fed to announce a 25 basis point cut at their next policy meeting on Sept. 17-18, although the new data showing continued softness in the labor market could boost the case for a 50 basis point cut.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.