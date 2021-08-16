Aldi hiring 20,000 US employees ahead of holiday shopping

Discount grocer Aldi is looking to hire an additional 20,000 people across the U.S. at higher starting pay ahead of the holiday season, the company announced Monday.

The German company is seeking employees both for store and warehouse positions with starting pay at $15 and $19 per hour, respectively, as it continues to expand its American footprint. Aldi said it already hiked the pay of its existing employees earlier this year.

"As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people," Aldi U.S. co-president Dave Rinaldo said in a statement about the hiring blitz. "Employees come to Aldi for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve."

Aldi announced in February that it would be adding 100 new stores in the U.S. by the end of 2021 in what it called its "coast-to-coast expansion plan."

The company said at the time that it's one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with more than 2,000 stores across 37 states. It also claims to be on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of next year.

But the budget grocer will also have some competition when it comes to hiring workers, as nationwide worker shortages continue to plague the U.S. Aldi is hosting a National Hiring Week event from Sept. 20-24, where stores and warehouses will hold interviews with prospective employees.