Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Aldi hiring 20,000 US employees ahead of holiday shopping

Aldi says its US growth is fueling the moves

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Discount grocer Aldi is looking to hire an additional 20,000 people across the U.S. at higher starting pay ahead of the holiday season, the company announced Monday.

The German company is seeking employees both for store and warehouse positions with starting pay at $15 and $19 per hour, respectively, as it continues to expand its American footprint. Aldi said it already hiked the pay of its existing employees earlier this year.

Aldi hiring

Discount grocer Aldi is looking to hire an additional 20,000 people across the U.S. at higher starting pay ahead of the holiday season, the company announced Monday.

WHAT IS ALDI?

"As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people," Aldi U.S. co-president Dave Rinaldo said in a statement about the hiring blitz. "Employees come to Aldi for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve." 

Aldi announced in February that it would be adding 100 new stores in the U.S. by the end of 2021 in what it called its "coast-to-coast expansion plan."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company said at the time that it's one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with more than 2,000 stores across 37 states. It also claims to be on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of next year.

But the budget grocer will also have some competition when it comes to hiring workers, as nationwide worker shortages continue to plague the U.S. Aldi is hosting a National Hiring Week event from Sept. 20-24, where stores and warehouses will hold interviews with prospective employees.