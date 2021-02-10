Aldi expanding with 100 new locations in 2021

Discount grocer Aldi announced Wednesday that it's opening 100 locations nationwide in 2021 and expanding its e-commerce options.

Continue Reading Below

The new locations, which are part of the company's "coast-to-coast expansion" plan, will be spread out across Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast, Aldi said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The grocer will also add curbside services to 500 additional stores by the end of the year, bringing the total number of curbside locations to more than 1,200. However, it still plans to deliver groceries through Instacart at "almost all of its stores," the company said.

"We’re incredibly proud to continue growing in all aspects of our business, from opening new stores to enhancing our eCommerce offerings, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the last year,” Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said.

The company has already broken ground on its new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, which is said to "support the company’s expansion throughout the Gulf Coast region."

ALDI TO OPEN 70 NEW STORES BY YEAR'S END

The 564,000-square-foot facility will service up to 100 stores in Alabama, Southern Georgia, Mississippi, the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana, Aldi said.

The company says it's one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with more than 2,000 stores across 37 states. It is also on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022, Aldi said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE