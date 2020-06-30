Expand / Collapse search
These major carriers are implementing pre-flight health acknowledgement policies

Measure is expected to remain in place throughout the health crisis

Seven major U.S. airlines are now mandating that passengers undergo an extra health check prior to boarding in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Passengers flying with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines will have to complete a health screening checklist prior to flying, Airlines for America, the industry trade organization representing the leading U.S. airlines, announced.

If a passenger refuses, they may be deemed unfit to fly, the association said, adding that each carrier will resolve the matter in accordance with its own policies.

The form asks passengers to assure that they have not experienced a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, chills, muscle pain and/or sore throat. Passengers must also confirm that they have not been in close contact with someone who tested positive or had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days. And, passengers must assure that they have a face covering and will wear it at all times when at the airport, on the jet bridge and on board the aircraft.

"Health assessments prior to air travel are just one more important measure in our multi-layered approach to help mitigate the transmission of COVID to passengers and employees," Airlines for America CEO Nicholas Calio said. "We want passengers to know that this is another change they should expect the next time they fly."

The measure is expected to remain in place throughout the health crisis.

However, United was ahead of the curve. Earlier this month, the carrier had already mandated that passengers complete the airline's "Ready-to-Fly" health checklist, which sets clear guidelines on who is allowed to fly without posing a risk to others.

Aside from the health checklist, the major carriers have enhanced cleaning protocols, adjusted policies to limit onboard interaction between passengers and upped their enforcement requiring passengers and customer-facing employees to wear face coverings.

Passengers who do not abide by the new safety standards may face steep consequences.

For instance, in some cases, passengers who refuse to comply with American or United's face covering policy might not be allowed to fly or could have their flying privileges temporarily revoked.

