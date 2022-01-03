Airlines overscheduling flights contributing to cancellation 'mess': Former Spirit Airlines CEO

Former Spirit Airlines CEO Ben Baldanza joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Monday to discuss the need for greater coordination by airlines to prevent over-scheduling during uncertain times, as thousands of holiday flights are canceled or delayed due to winter weather and staff shortages.

US DEALS WITH OVER 2,100 CANCELLATIONS AS OMICRON CONTINUES TO IMPACT TRAVEL

BEN BALDANZA: You saw the same problems this summer in the same way. Airlines just have a tough time not putting planes in the air when they see there's demand. And sometimes the schedule planners, the people who designed the schedule and decide how much to fly, aren't as well-connected as they need to be to the operations team who know how many people they have, how many pilots and flight attendants they all have, how many gates they have at airports and things like that. That coordination just needs to get greater. You know, the industry had a pretty decent Thanksgiving, so I was optimistic that they had learned from the summer. But as we've gotten now to the Christmas-New Year's holiday, you realize they still haven't linked those operations up with schedule planners quite well enough yet.

