Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

US deals with over 1,600 cancellations as omicron continues to impact travel

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases among airline employees, which has contributed to the problem

Former Spirit Airlines CEO Ben Baldanza discusses ongoing flight cancellations due to COVID-19 and the 2022 travel industry outlook. video

Omicron flight cancellations strand holiday travelers

Over 1,656 flights were canceled in the U.S. as of early Monday after a chaotic weekend that resulted in more than 2,100 flights canceled in the country—during one of the year’s busiest times.

Reuters reported that airline crews have hesitated to take on more jobs, despite "hefty fianacial incentives." Like other occupations, there has been an uptick in cases among airline employees, which has contributed to the problem.

Dec. 28, 2021: A traveler checks an information screen for flight status at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The U.S. has had 1,658 cancelations and 431 delays as of 4 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware.com.

Dec. 28, 2021: Travelers walk through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File / AP Newsroom)

THOUSANDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELED ON NEW YEAR'S DAY 

"Weather and heavy seasonal traffic are likely to result in some travel delays in the coming days," an FAA spokeswoman told FOX Business Sunday. 

"Like the rest of the U.S. population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods," the spokesman said. 

Fox Business' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report