US deals with over 1,600 cancellations as omicron continues to impact travel

Over 1,656 flights were canceled in the U.S. as of early Monday after a chaotic weekend that resulted in more than 2,100 flights canceled in the country—during one of the year’s busiest times.

Reuters reported that airline crews have hesitated to take on more jobs, despite "hefty fianacial incentives." Like other occupations, there has been an uptick in cases among airline employees, which has contributed to the problem.

The U.S. has had 1,658 cancelations and 431 delays as of 4 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware.com.

THOUSANDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELED ON NEW YEAR'S DAY

"Weather and heavy seasonal traffic are likely to result in some travel delays in the coming days," an FAA spokeswoman told FOX Business Sunday.

"Like the rest of the U.S. population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods," the spokesman said.

