Airbnb unveils new rules to restrict summer parties

Airbnb has announced new rules to prohibit partying this summer.

On Monday, the vacation and home rental company released guidelines as part of its "Summer of Responsible Travel" plan. The protocol hopes to crack down on large gatherings this summer, with a specific focus on the Fourth of July.

Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be banned from making one-night-only reservations on the platform during the Fourth of July weekend, according to the guidance. The new rule, however, doesn’t apply to anyone with a history of positive reviews who already booked their one-night reservation.

"We will leverage our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius," the guidance says. Airbnb also said it would help give its "superhosts" discounts on noise detection devices from Minut, a smart home tech company, which measures noise levels and flags if sound reaches a certain height. Hosts will be required to disclose if the sound devices are present to guests during their stay, too.

Airbnb’s COVID-19 safety policy will continue to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing for hosts and their teams, in addition to abiding by five-step enhanced cleaning protocols, it said in the blog post.

Last August, Airbnb announced a global ban on unauthorized house parties at its rental properties, setting capacity limits to 16 people after a number of complaints and legal issues stemming from vacation rental companies and for violating social-distancing guidelines during the pandemic. The home-sharing company at the time said it could take legal action on anyone who was caught violating its restrictions.

President Joe Biden in March urged states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations by May 1 and issued a plan to get the country "closer to normal" by July 4.