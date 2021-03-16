Airbnb's top travel towns for spring and summer

Airbnb guests traveling during the coronavirus pandemic are gravitating toward nontraditional stays that offer plenty of privacy and outdoor space, a new survey shows.

When it comes to finding those great outdoor getaways, warm-weather locales, small beach towns and access to state and national parks are becoming a top priority, according to a recent Airbnb survey that tracked search growth for trips between March and August 2021.

Searches have spanned from the Zion National Park in Utah to the Outer Banks town of Kitty Hawk, N.C., according to the company's search data.

About 84% of users said they were open to exploring unique or remote lodgings such as cabins, barns and treehouses when booking a future trip.

In fact, cabins have become the most desired type of lodging for trips this year, according to the data. Meanwhile, the home-sharing company's survey revealed an 80% increase in searches for "treehouse views" since last March and a 63% increase in "barn views."

The company also noticed an uptick in searches for outdoor spaces, with the top desired amenities being patios and balconies, gardens or backyards and barbecue areas.

Despite those amenities being offered in a majority of the country, Southern Maine has been the biggest draw followed by Cape May, N.J., and Round Top, Texas.

These are the top 10 destinations, based on growth in searches for trips from March to August 2021 versus searches for trips in January-February 2021:

1. Southern Maine

2. Cape May, New Jersey

3. Round Top, Texas

4. Lake Powell, Arizona

5. Cape San Blas, Florida

6. Orderville, Utah

7. Mammoth Cave, Kentucky

8. Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

9. Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri

10. White Fish, Montana

A recent Airbnb report also found that hosts, who make an average of $7,900 per year, have earned more than $1 billion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

States where hosts have earned some of the largest incomes include New York ($36 million), California ($67 million), Tennesee ($15 million), Georgia ($15 million), Florida ($42 million) and Pennsylvania ($12 million).

The top-earning new-host destinations have primarily been more rural areas. However, new hosts in some larger cities have also reported high-income numbers.

The destinations include the Catskills and Hudson Valley, N.Y., where hosts have earned a collective total of $10 million; Los Angeles ($10 million); the Smoky Mountains ($9 million); Atlanta ($8 million); the South Florida Gulf Coast ($7 million) and the Poconos ($7 million).

