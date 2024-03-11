Airbnb bans use of all indoor security cameras

Airbnb said it's prohibiting the use of indoor security cameras in all of its listings worldwide, regardless of their purpose or location.

In an effort to simplify its policy on security cameras and other devices, hosts will no longer be allowed to use cameras in any area of the home, effective April 30, the company said in a Monday update on its policy.

Any violations of the revised policy will be investigated and the listing or account holder could potentially be removed from the platform, according to the home-share company.

Previously, hosts have been able to use indoor security cameras within common areas of a property, like hallways and living rooms, as long as it was disclosed on the listing's page before booking. Cameras, however, were banned in areas such as bathrooms and bedrooms.

"The update to this policy simplifies our approach and makes clear that security cameras are not allowed inside listings, regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure," Airbnb said.

Juniper Downs, Airbnb's head of community policy and partnerships, said the update provides "greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb," and is based on conversations the company had with guests, hosts and privacy experts.

Airbnb said the majority of its listings don't have a security camera, so this update is only "expected to impact a smaller subset of listings on the platform."

Hosts will still be able to use devices like doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors, so hosts can continue to "monitor security for their home and get ahead of issues like unauthorized parties."

However, they are required to disclose that their listing has outdoor cameras and where they are located before guests book. Those devices also can't monitor indoor spaces or areas outside where "there's a greater expectation of privacy, like an enclosed outdoor shower or sauna," the company said.

Hosts must also disclose if they have noise decibel monitors, which assess decibel levels only and do not record or transmit sounds or conversations. Those devices are only allowed in common spaces of listings, according to the company.